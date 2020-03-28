Pistol Whip Tournament To Raise Money For Children’s Hospitals

A tournament for the popular VR shooter Pistol Whip is planning to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, a non-profit that supports children’s hospitals.

Sunday, March 29, at 2 pm Pacific, the Grand Finals for the tournament will be streamed by the top three competitors remotely. The in-person portion of the event was cancelled in recent weeks in light of social distancing recommendations regarding COVID-19, and the closure of VR arcades everywhere.

The Virtual Athletics League is teaming up with Extra Life — a group that supports streaming games for charity — alongside Pistol Whip developer Cloudhead Games. They have a donate page up here on the Extra Life site as well on Facebook and the competition will stream here on Facebook starting at 2 pm Pacific on March 29. Keys for games and other giveaways are planned for the broadcast, according to the event’s organizers.

For those unfamiliar, Pistol Whip is an easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master arcade shooter from Canada-based Cloudhead Games that debuted late last year. We rated it a 5/5 based on its compelling gameplay and built-in modifiers that add significant depth to the game, and since release they’ve started adding new scenes to the game each month including the latest “Full Throttle” update. Each scene is inspired by various action movies with the latest — one of the game’s hardest levels — featuring vehicles careening overhead in an homage to Mad Max.

You can check out a playthrough of the song here:

Will you be tuning into the finals for the Pistol Whip tournament? Let us know in the comments.