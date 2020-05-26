See The Latest From Pistol Whip At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition

Excited for next week’s Pistol Whip update? You ain’t seen nothing yet; we’ll have more on the game to share at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th (final time TBA).

Yup, Cloudhead Games will be returning to the Showcase with yet more news about its ace rhythm shooter, which mashes Superhot, Beat Saber and John Wick into one joyous explosion. You might remember that the game got its big reveal at our E3 VR Showcase this time last year, and Cloudhead will be bringing the heat to mark the occasion. The team will be going over its 2020 roadmap, with some big plans in-store. We’ll leave the guessing up to you from there.

For those that don’t know, Upload VR Showcases are a little like Nintendo Directs, just designed exclusively for VR! We’ll be announcing a bunch of new games, revealing new information about some of your most anticipated upcoming titles and more. This year’s show is just under two weeks away on June 8th and it’s going to be a great event.

Pistol Whip is just one of a bunch of games joining us this year. Let’s take a look at what else you can look forward to.

What else are you hoping to see at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th? Let us know in the comments below.