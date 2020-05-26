Pistol Whip’s Final Regular Free Update Is An Endurance Test

The last of Pistol Whip’s regular free updates arrives next week, and offers plenty of playtime.

The new update drops a five and a half minute track titled Religion from Black Tiger Sex Machine (what a name) and Lektrique. There’s also a new pistol named Baba Yaga. Check it out in the brief teaser below. It’s dropping on June 4th for PC VR and Oculus Quest.

A five-and-a-half minute gauntlet and the new Baba Yaga pistol collection pack the epic finale to our regular updates. Available June 4 on PC #VR and @oculus Quest. pic.twitter.com/JmnXPxLWFq — Pistol Whip (@PistolWhipVR) May 25, 2020



From the looks of it, you can expect a tough endurance test from this one. Pistol Whip isn’t a pushover even on the shorter tracks so getting to the end of this one will surely be a challenge.

As the above tweet notes, this is the last of Pistol Whip’s regular free updates. The shooter has seen new levels added every month or so since its launch late last year. It brings the total number of tracks included in the base game up to 15.

But that won’t be the end of the Pistol Whip story. The game’s due for release on PSVR this summer, for starters. You can also expect to hear from developer Cloudhead Games at our VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th (more on that a little later today).

Elsewhere, last week saw Cloudhead reveal that it had generated more than $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest alone (as did several other games). It’s well-deserved; we awarded the game a 5/5 in our review. Will you be checking out Pistol Whip’s final regular update? Let us know in the comments below.