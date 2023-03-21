Pixel Ripped 1978 Releases This Summer Featuring Atari Classics

Pixel Ripped 1978 hopes to recreate the golden age of video games through VR, launching this summer on PC VR, Quest 2 and PSVR 2.

Developed by ARVORE and published by Atari, Pixel Ripped 1978 marks the third installment in this retro-themed adventure series and strikes a different tone from its predecessors, Pixel Ripped 1989 and Pixel Ripped 1995. Playing as Dot, a video game designer working for Atari at its headquarters in Sunnyvale, you will travel between different classic Atari games like Yars’ Revenge and Crystal Castles to debug them and stop “Cyblin Lord’s diabolically demented plans.” You can read the full description below:

In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game’s protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games; a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs.

“It ushers in something totally new for Atari… we’re confident that Pixel Ripped 1978 will be appreciated by the fans of Pixel Ripped and introduce the franchise to the broader Atari community,” says Atari CEO Wade Rosen in a prepared statement.

“We have always paid homage to our favorite games from the past in this series,” said ARVORE CEO Ricardo Justus, “but now in Pixel Ripped 1978, thanks to our partnership with Atari, we can actually reference the fantastic games and consoles from that era.”

Pixel Ripped 1978 arrives on Quest 2, Quest Pro, PSVR 2 and PC VR this summer.