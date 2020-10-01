Original Pixel Ripped Finally Hits Quest As 1989 DLC

In something of a surprise launch, the original Pixel Ripped 1989 has finally arrived on Quest, though not in the expected fashion.

The full 1989 is available inside the game’s sequel, Pixel Ripped 1995 as paid DLC. The game costs $14.99, which is the same price as the full game on other platforms, though the full 1995 game currently has a 25% launch week discount if you don’t already own it.

The Pixel Ripped series pays tribute to different eras of gaming’s past. Players time travel back to the titular years to play fictional games on virtually-recreated retro consoles. 1989, for example saw players use a Game Boy-like system, whereas 1995 pays tribute to rental stores and 16-Bit systems like the SNES.

It’s an interesting move, especially when considering that Facebook initially rejected the game for release on Quest, despite approving its sequel for release last April. In a prepared statement, ARVORE Creative Direct Ana Ribeiro said the team was “really happy to have found a way together with Oculus to bring the game to so many more fans!”

Facebook never provided specific reasoning for why 1989 had been rejected from the store.

Still, it’s great to see Pixel Ripped 1989 arrive on Quest in whatever form it can. We reviewed the game back in 2018, saying: “Pixel Ripped is a love letter to all things classic gaming. From the inventive melding of retro graphics with a modern VR game setting to the way it subverts medium stereotypes by putting you in the dress and shoes of a grade school girl with a trusty Gameboy, it’s hard not to smile while playing this nostalgia-fueled adventure.”

