Pixel Ripped 1995 Hits US PSVR Next Week, EU Week After

Pixel Ripped 1995’s PSVR launch isn’t too far behind its PC VR and Quest release.

The nostalgia-fuelled VR adventure is arriving on the US PlayStation Store on May 12th for $19.99. It will come to Europe the following week on May 19th. The game initially arrived on other headsets in late April.

Pixel Ripped 1995 is the second in developer ARVORE’s series of love letters to retro gaming. You’ll revisit classic scenes from the past, playing Super Nintendo-era games in your bedroom and video rental stores. The game lets you actually play tributes to past titles whilst also balancing real-world objectives like not getting caught playing past your bedtime.

We thought 1995 was great; it’s a bigger experience than the original with more variety.

“Pixel Ripped 1995 is a bigger, bolder, and even more nostalgic walk down memory lane that shifts the focus from the late 80s to the early 90s — perhaps the most iconic and formative decade of the video game industry to date,” we said in our review. “By mixing together riffs off of popular games such as Castlevania, The Legend of Zelda, Streets of Rage, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, and more, Pixel Ripped is a sleek and powerful blast of nostalgia that brings back potent memories of hunching over CRT TVs in the dead of night playing games.”

Elsewhere, the game is also getting a localization update that will add support for French, German, Latin American Spanish, Korean and Japanese languages.

Are you going to be picking up Pixel Ripped 1995 on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below!