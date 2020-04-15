Pixel Ripped 1995 Hits Quest & PC VR Next Week, PSVR In May

The next entry in ARVORE’s love letter to gaming, Pixel Ripped 1995, hits Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets very soon.

The game will launch on Facebook’s standalone headset as well as the Oculus Rift and SteamVR stores on April 23. PSVR fans will have to wait just a little longer, though; the developer says the game has been submitted to Sony for review but is expecting launch to follow on in May. Check the game out in our Holiday VR Showcase segment below.

Pixel Ripped 1995 follows on from 2018’s Pixel Ripped 1989, continuing the adventures of a young girl obsessed with a fictional videogame series. In the first game you had to complete levels in the fictional title (named, you guessed it, Pixel Ripped), while avoiding detection from a teacher at school.

ARVORE is building on that concept for Pixel Ripped 1995, paying tribute to the SNES-era of gaming. This time around you’ll visit arcades and sneak in play sessions between the watchful eye of your parents trying to ensure you’re sleeping. There’s six full levels that ARVORE promises will feel like entirely different games.

Despite the impending launch on Quest, the original game in the series won’t be arriving on the headset. Earlier in the year ARVORE revealed that Pixel Ripped 1989 had been denied for release on Quest. Facebook declined to comment on the reason for the game’s rejection at the time.

Will you be picking up Pixel Ripped 1995 next week? Let us know in the comments below! You can wishlist now on Steam and Oculus.