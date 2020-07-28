Pixel Ripped 1995 Receives Ultimate Challenge Update, Available Now

A new update has arrived for Pixel Ripped 1995, called the Ultimate Challenge Update, which adds several new features and modes to the game.

Pixel Ripped 1995 is a nostalgia-filled VR game that released earlier this year for PC VR, Oculus Quest and PSVR. A sequel to Pixel Ripped 1989, the experience plays out like a game-within-a-game — you’re a young boy, David, who plays a bunch of video games that reference all-time classics like Mario, Mega Man and many more. You’ll play as David while he plays the games on consoles, handhelds and arcade machines, but you’ll also eventually find yourself transported inside several of the games as well.

Now, the game has been updated with a significant amount of new content, dubbed the ‘Ultimate Challenge Update’. This includes a Hardcore Mode, adding a new difficulty to all six levels, and the addition of Golden Cartridges, which are hidden collectibles that will unlock “super-secret content” when found, including “something special” at the end of the game.

There’s also a new ability called the Ripped Boost ability, which will allow “hardcore players and speed-runners to devise new strategies”, alongside new Pixel Doors that offer alternate routes to explore but will “only open for the best players.” There’s also an interactive comic book added into David’s room, as well as a new after-credits scene and a new score system that makes it easier to keep track of your records on each level. You can read the full changes over on Steam.

Overall, it’s a pretty huge amount of new content that seems to cater to the hardcore players that want to speed run the game, unlock new content or just discover alternate ways to play the game.

The Ultimate Challenge Update is available now for Pixel Ripped 1995. If you missed it, be sure to check out our review.