PlayStation 5 Price Announced: $499, $399, Coming Nov. 12th

Today, Sony revealed the launch date and pricing for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 is launching November 12th in select countries worldwide for $399 for the all-digital console or $499 for the one that includes a disc drive.

Depending on where you live, it may not release until November 19th though:

Reportedly, the PS5 will see a limited launch this year due to the system’s “ambitious specs” straining supply for some components. Specific details are still unknown about its VR support and future plans, but backwards compatibility with the existing PSVR headset is confirmed and existing peripherals like the PS Camera and PS Moves will work. Previously they revealed the console itself, including its bold look, new HD camera accessory, and alternate all-digital edition without a disc slot.

Visually, the PlayStation 5 is a huge departure from all previous PlayStation consoles with a mostly white aesthetic. It’s also quite large — you can use this AR app to see if it will even fit in your living room.

We’ve heard the entire user interface will be completely different, which is also a bit surprising since the PS3, PSP, PS Vita, and PS4 have all had similar XMB interface designs with primarily horizontal navigation. When using a PSVR on PS4, it just displays the usual interface in a floating rectangle. Hopefully their next headset has its own interface that takes advantage of VR as a medium more.

