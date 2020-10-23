Confirmed: PlayStation 5 Does Not Ship With PSVR Adapter, Available For Free Separately

We’ve confirmed with a Sony representative today that the PS4 Camera adapter for PS5 — a required accessory to use your PSVR headset with a shiny new PlayStation 5 — will not be shipped with the console in the box. Instead, you must place an order (for free) to receive one separately.

PSVR On PS5

Previously, it was unclear whether or not the adapter would be in the box with new consoles or if it needed to be ordered separately. We’ve now confirmed it’s a separate order. Except for some bundles in Japan, apparently a few of them will include it.

Earlier this year Sony confirmed that the PSVR, PS Move Controllers, and PS Aim Controller will all work with the PlayStation 5 to enable backwards compatibility for all but just two PSVR games. According to a Sony representative, the requisite PS4 Camera adapter will be available for consumers to “request separately” since the new PS5 HD Camera does not support PSVR.

At this time, there are no further details on when, how, or where consumers can request an adapter, but it sounds like it will be an online form of some kind. This move was likely done to cut back on waste so as to not send millions of adapters out to consumers that don’t even have PSVR consoles.

Hopefully there will be a way for consumers to order an adapter prior to their PS5 arriving so that they can use their PSVR with the PS5 from launch day or shortly after.

Most people that buy a PS5 are likely doing so for the exciting lineup of non-VR games that promises near-instant load times, 4K resolutions, smoother framerates, and much more like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. That’s why I pre-ordered one, too. But there are benefits for PSVR users as well via the ‘Game Boost’ backwards compatibility feature, which promises to let you “enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in select PS4 and PS VR games”.

Additionally, a more recent FAQ Blog Post from PlayStation mentions “increased loading speeds” as well as “dynamic resolution up to 4K” for select titles. Plus, the potential for utilizing “new UX features” as well.

Do you have a PS5 pre-ordered with the intent of using PSVR on it? Let us know down in the comments below!