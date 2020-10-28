PlayStation 5 Unboxing and DualSense PS5 Controller Impressions (Feat. Astro’s Playroom!)

Related Posts
- Astro Bot Director Becomes PlayStation's Japan Studio Boss
Nicolas Doucet, the Creative Director behind 2018 PSVR hit Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, is now…
- Astro's Playroom Coming To PS5, No Mention Of VR Support
Astro Bot Rescue Mission is one of the best PSVR games to date and ranks…
- Sony Application Suggests New PlayStation Move Controller On The Way
Though it came long before them both, PlayStation Move is really Sony's answer to the…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This