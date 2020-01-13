PlayStation Will Skip E3 In 2020, For The Second Year In A Row

For the second year in a row, PlayStation will skip E3 in 2020 and will not have a presence on the show floor. In previous years, PlayStation had hosted a press conference alongside a large booth with demos of upcoming hardware and games, playable at the three-day expo.

This E3 will be the last one before the release of the new PlayStation 5 console, which is due for release Holiday 2020. The second generation of PlayStation VR will not launch alongside the new console, but the new console will support existing PSVR hardware.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, a Sony Interactive Spokesperson had this to say about E3 2020:

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

While it’s not a huge surprise that Sony are skipping the event this year after they did the same in 2019, it does mean that we will likely have to wait for some of the other ‘consumer events’ to hear more about the PlayStation 5. For now, all we know is that the PS5 will support existing PSVR hardware and that while the company is working on a PSVR 2 of some kind, it’s unlikely we would hear more about it this year, given it’s not likely to launch until after the PS5.

