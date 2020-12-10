Star Wars: Squadrons, Dreams And More Nominated In PlayStation GOTY Polls

Another day in December, another set of Game of the Year polls. This time, it’s PlayStation’s turn.

The PlayStation Game of the Year polls are now open with public voting, featuring a number of different categories and some VR titles spread throughout.

Of course, as to be expected, the main bulk of PSVR titles in the awards are in the Best PSVR Experience. However, a few do show up elsewhere. Media Molecule’s Dreams, which offers optional VR support, is nominated in the Best Accessibility Features category, while Media Molecule themselves are nominated for Studio of the Year.

Dreams and Star Wars: Squadrons are both also nominated in the PS4 Game of the Year category, but they have some tough competition — they’re going up against heavy hitters like The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Miles Morales and many more.

There’s 10 titles nominated for Best PSVR Experience this year, with an option to select ‘Other’ and nominate your own choice as well. Here are the 10 recommend nominees:

– Dreams

– Marvel’s Iron ManVR

– Paper Beast

– Pistol Whip

– Pixel Ripped 1995

– Star Wars: Squadrons

– The Room VR: A Dark Matter

– The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

– Until You Fall

– Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

It’s a wonderfully diverse selection of games, with a mixture of big AAA titles and smaller indie titles as well. Let us know which game would be your pick in the comments below.

The PlayStation Game of the Year polls are open now — you can vote over on the PlayStation blog. Polls close at 11:59pm PST on Sunday December 13.