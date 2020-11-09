PlayStation VR Gift Guide: The Ultimate List

Looking to get into PlayStation VR this holiday season? Whether you’re a PS4 or PS5 user, we’ve got your covered – our Ultimate PlayStation VR Gift Guide takes you through what you need and the best accessories to buy alongside your headset, regardless of which generation you’re playing on.

With the release of the PlayStation 5, now is actually a pretty decent time to get into the world of PlayStation VR if you haven’t already. We’re still waiting on the release of a yet-unconfirmed PSVR 2 headset, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be coming this year and maybe not in 2021, either. But fear not – almost all the original PSVR hardware works through backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5, with one of the best back catalogues of VR titles in the last 5 years.

So, regardless of whether you’re a new PS5 owner or an existing PS4 owner who wants to dive into PSVR for the first time, here’s our gift guide.

PlayStation VR: Which Console To Buy

The PlayStation VR headset is not a standalone device, and requires a PlayStation console to run, which is sold separately. If you already own a PS4, PS4 Pro or PS5, you can skip this section.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro

If you don’t own a PlayStation console, then either generation will work with PSVR. However, as it’s now considered the previous generation, PS4 consoles (either standard or pro models) will hopefully become cheaper and cheaper as time goes on, especially compared to the PS5. However, most new releases are expected to come to PS5 and not the PS4 (even if there is a brief transition period where games are sold on both consoles) and when PSVR 2 is eventually released, we expect it to work exclusively with PS5.

That being said, if you’re on a budget and only care about existing PSVR titles, then a cheaper PS4 model might be the way to go. The base PS4 will run every PSVR game, but a PS4 Pro can utilize improved resolutions for slightly sharper graphics. You can find the PS4 Pro for $399 on Amazon.

PlayStation 5

When it comes to the PS5, at launch PSVR will only be supported in backwards compatibility mode – basically, the PS5 will run the PS4 versions of games to play in PSVR mode. So it’s unlikely we’ll see new native PSVR games made for PS5 that use the existing hardware, at least until a PSVR hardware refresh.

For example, No Man’s Sky will release a PS5 version of the game, but that version won’t work with PSVR. Instead, you’ll need to play the PS4 version of the game on PS5 (through backwards compatibility) if you want to play in PSVR. Luckily, a PS4 version of No Man’s Sky is included with purchase of the PS5 version — this might vary between games though.

Some PS4-era games with PSVR support will run better on the PS5, thanks to the improved hardware, leading to a decrease in loading time and a more stable frame rate. Don’t expect huge gains, but things should run a little smoother.

You’ll also need a Camera Adapter to use PSVR on PS5, which you can claim for free and read more about further.

The PS5 is frequently out of stock, but usually retails for either $399 for the digital edition (with no disc drive) or $499 for the standard edition. You can check availability on Amazon here.

PlayStation VR Gift Guide: Which Headset Model To Buy

There’s only one PSVR headset model to choose from, so you don’t need to worry about storage sizes, compatibility or anything like that. Most of the time, the headset is sold in a bundle with games and accessories included.

At a bare minimum, to set up PSVR you need the headset, the PlayStation Camera (the one from the PS4 era, not the newer HD Camera for PS5) and a controller. Move controllers are optional, but required for certain games.

Available for $349.99 from Amazon, the PSVR Iron Man bundle includes the PSVR headset, the PlayStation Camera, two Move controllers and a copy of Iron Man VR. This will work with both the PS4 and PS5 (as long as you also get a camera adapter for the latter).

PlayStation VR Gift Guide: Best PSVR Accessories

Move Controllers

Some PSVR bundles don’t come with Move controllers included, yet some PSVR games do require them to play, such as Beat Saber or Iron Man VR.

Select games that support multiple control schemes, allowing you to use a DualShock controller if you don’t have anything else, however, those games are often better with Move controllers, making them a pretty worthy investment.

The technology may be very old now — the Move controllers released in 2010 for PlayStation Move on the PS3, and were then later incorporated into PSVR — but they’re still an essential purchase if you want to play some of PSVR’s best games.

Move controllers can be hard to get a hold of, but currently you can find them in stock on Amazon here new for $144 new or pre-owned for $110.

Aim Controller

If you’re a massive first-person shooter fan, then we’d recommend getting an Aim controller (a variation of the Move controllers) for games like Firewall Zero Hour.

You can grab a PSVR Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle for $72 on Amazon, which includes the controller and a copy of the game. Firewall continues to receive new content updates and is one of the best multiplayer shooters on PSVR — you can read our review here.

Camera Adapter

If you’re planning to use PSVR on a PS5, you will need an adapter that lets you plug in the PlayStation Camera (the PS4-era one, not the newer HD Camera for PS5, which isn’t PSVR-compatible) to the console. Sony is posting these out for free to PSVR owners — all you need to do is apply online.

You can read more details about how to get your free camera adapter here.

PS Plus 12 Month Subscription

Certain PSVR games, like Firewall Zero Hour, require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play online. Some free online games, such as Rec Room, won’t require PS Plus.

With PS Plus, you also get a selection of free games each month, which you will be able to play for as long as you have a subscription. Most of the time, these are standard, non-VR games, but they do occasionally include PSVR titles. Either way, it’s a nice bonus.

You can buy a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $59 on Amazon.

Headphones

The PSVR headset doesn’t ship with any audio solution straight out of the box. That means that without headphones, all the audio for the VR content will still come out of your TV. However, this pair of lightweight headphones that clip onto the sides of the headset are a great solution to this problem. You can read our review of the headphones here.

The Mantis Detachable Lightweight Headset for PSVR is available to $45.92.

Games

If you’re just joining the PSVR ecosystem now, then you’ll have access to one of the best library of VR games across any platform. Not only does PSVR feature some of the biggest multi-platform VR release of the last few years, but it also has some of the best exclusives of any VR headset.

Here are some of the highlights, available on Amazon:

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, available for $39.99

– Iron Man VR, available for $39.99

– Dreams, available for $31.49

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, available for $29.99

– Astro Bot Rescue Mission, available for $31.88

– Superhot, available for $28.99

– Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, available for $21.98

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! You can read more over at our list of 25 best PSVR games and experiences.

