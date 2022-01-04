PlayStation VR2 Next Generation Sony Headset Specifications Revealed

Sony revealed the specifications for its next generation PlayStation VR2 headset for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation VR2 will have inside-out tracking, eye tracking, an OLED display with “4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering.” Sony also revealed “Horizon Call of the Mountain” from Guerrilla and Firesprite is on the way to the headset. PS VR 2 as it is officially called works with the PS VR2 Sense controllers (which were previously revealed but not officially named) and the new headset also includes a new vibration feedback function in the headset itself.

“Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward,” Sony says.

Here’s a look at the official specifications for the device as published by Sony and first reported by UploadVR last year.

PlayStation VR2 Specifications

Display method​: OLED

Panel resolution:​ 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate:​ 90Hz, 120Hz

Lens separation​: Adjustable

Field of View:​ Approximately 110 degrees

Sensors: ​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras:​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback:​ Vibration on headset

Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C

Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone ​Output: Stereo headphone jack



PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Specifications