PlayStation VR2 Next Generation Sony Headset Specifications Revealed

Sony revealed the specifications for its next generation PlayStation VR2 headset for the PlayStation 5.
The PlayStation VR2 will have inside-out tracking, eye tracking, an OLED display with “4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering.” Sony also revealed “Horizon Call of the Mountain” from Guerrilla and Firesprite is on the way to the headset. PS VR 2 as it is officially called works with the PS VR2 Sense controllers (which were previously revealed but not officially named) and the new headset also includes a new vibration feedback function in the headset itself.
“Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward,” Sony says.
Here’s a look at the official specifications for the device as published by Sony and first reported by UploadVR last year.
PlayStation VR2 Specifications
- Display method: OLED
- Panel resolution: 2000 x 2040 per eye
- Panel refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz
- Lens separation: Adjustable
- Field of View: Approximately 110 degrees
- Sensors:
- Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)
- Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
- Cameras: 4 cameras for headset and controller trackingIR camera for eye tracking per eye
- Feedback: Vibration on headset
- Communication with PS5: USB Type-C
- Audio
- Input: Built-in microphone
- Output: Stereo headphone jack
PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Specifications
- Buttons
- [Right] PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button
- [Left] PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
- Sensing/ Tracking
- Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
- Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
- Feedback: Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
- Port: USB Type-C
- Communication: Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery