Massive Pokemon Go Update Adds Seasons, Raises Level Cap, And More

Today Niantic announced the GO Beyond update for Pokemon Go, the largest update yet for the mobile AR pocket monster-catching game. Check out the trailer below:

GO Beyond: The Biggest Pokemon Go Update Yet

In this update the level cap is getting raised from Level 40 to Level 50 and impressively seasons are getting introduced. The Season of Celebration event begins on December 1st at 8AM your local time and includes new weather dynamics, differing Pokemon per season, varying global hemispheres, more regional in-game events, and more.

And on December 2nd all-new Pokemon from the Kalos region will be added, such as Froakie, Chespin, Pyroar, and others. They’ll appear more often than usual for the first week as well.

In order to help accommodate the new level cap increase, starting on November 30th you’ll earn up to double XP from catching Pokemon, evolving Pokemon, hatching eggs, registering Pokedex entries, and other activities than before to accelerate the journey. They’re also debuting a “double catch XP bonus” period from November 18th until the end of the year. Finally, there’s the ’12 Days of Friendship’ event from November 18th, today, until November 30th, in which leveling is much faster with a friend, alongside other boosts and rewards.

If you manage to reach Level 40 or above before the end of 2020 you’ll earn a Legacy 40 Trainer title exclusive rewards. One of the more interesting additions with this update also is that leveling up is no longer just about accruing enough XP — you need to complete “Level-Up Research” between levels as well.

For example, in order to get from Level 40 to 41, you need to catch a high-number (TBD) of Pokemon in a single day very quickly Level 42 requires multiple Eevee evolutions, Level 43 requires a certain number of Platinum medals from Gym and Raid battles, and so on. It’s a good concept for end-game leveling that incentivizes mastering all aspects of the game.

