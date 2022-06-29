Pokemon Go Dev Is Now Making An NBA AR Game

The next project from Pokemon Go developer Niantic is an NBA AR game.

NBA All-World is currently in development for mobile AR and looks very similar to the studio’s past projects. You’ll head out into the real world to find basketball courts dotted on a virtual map (which, to be clear, are random locations, not real-world courts). From there you’ll meet players to engage in 1 v 1 matches. Check out a teaser trailer below.

NBA All-World AR Game Announced

Master the game and you can top local leaderboards, plus there are players to collect by beating them in matches. For now, the game’s expected to roll out on both iOS and Android in the coming NBA season.

There’s plenty more on the way from Niantic right now, including the company’s own IP, an AR pets game called Peridot. The company also recently launched a visual positioning system for ‘Global Scale’ AR experiences. Further down the line, though, the company’s teased possible AR hardware that could bring its apps to a new level.

The NBA, meanwhile, has been heavily involved with immersive technologies of late. Back in May, the company teamed up with Meta to launch a new experience within Horizon Worlds, too.

