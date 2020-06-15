Niantic Plans To Release 2 New Apps Per Year, Announces Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Pokemon Go Niantic revealed it has a multi-year roadmap with more than 10 titles in development and two titles planned to launch each year. The roadmap also includes non-game AR experiences, according to the company.

The reveal came as the company detailed its Pokémon GO Fest 2020. It will be a digital event open to players in all regions taking place on July 25 and 26 with tickets for $14.99 to access both days.

​”​Trainers can experience an all-new gameplay experience of rotating virtual habitats in Pokémon GO that will change every hour. Trainers can look forward to discovering more than 75 unique Pokémon over the course of the weekend,” according to a statement from Niantic. “Trainers will be able to enjoy an all-new story and adventure that will span the Pokémon GO app as well as the Pokémon social channels and news hub.”

In recent months Niantic acquired 6D.ai to strengthen its 3D mapping technology and launched a Reality Blending feature first on some Android phones that recognizes occluded areas of the real world for more convincing AR experiences. The feature is expected to launch on more devices in the near future.

Niantic of course offers other titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but Pokemon Go remains the company’s powerhouse location-based game. The reveal about the company’s product roadmap is an intriguing one as momentum begins to accelerate surrounding the possibility of more compelling AR headsets. Could Pokémon GO and other AR apps in development from Niantic one day make the jump to true AR hardware?

You can find more information about Pokémon GO Fest 2020 here.