Ticketed Virtual Event, Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, Coming February 2021

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is a new ticketed virtual event is coming to Pokémon Go to celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary. It will take place over 12 hours in February 2021.

In true Pokémon fashion, there will be two versions of the event — Red or Green — each featuring Pokémon that are exclusive to one or the other. During and after the event, players will also be able to encounter shiny versions of the first 150 Pokémon discovered in Kanto region.

Players will also be able to complete two event-specific Special Research stories, the second of which is designed to take much longer and will see you work toward discovering Shiny Mew.

Even players who don’t purchase an event ticket will have something to do — Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in the wild and in raids for all players. Likewise, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo will return in Legendary raids.

You can read more about the event features for ticketed and non-ticketed players, along with the difference between the Red and Green versions, over on the Pokémon Go blog. Be sure to check which version you want to purchase, as certain Pokémon are exclusive to Red or Green and some have an increased chance of being encountered depending on which version you pick.

The event will run from 9am to 9pm local time on February 20 and tickets are available now in the in-app shop for $11.99.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto follows on from the massive Pokémon Go Beyond update, which added seasons, raised the level cap and released in November.