Population: One ‘Darkest Days’ Event Introduces Night Map

Today Bigbox VR announced that the upcoming Darkest Days event for Population: One will introduce a night map into the rotation, there’s a new limited-time war game mode, and likely new cosmetics for players to look forward to.

Last week we streamed some Population: One and several months after release it’s still just as fun as ever. There was never a problem finding a match — due in part to the fact that it’s crossplay on Quest and PC VR — and the matches are just long enough to feel strategic but rarely drag on since players can travel large distances with the wingsuit and climbing.

In a follow-up tweet the game’s official Twitter account mentioned that the new limited-time War mode will be two teams of nine rather than the current format of six teams of three, totaling the same number of players. It’s unclear if this mode will have respawns enabled or if it too will be a battle royale mode without respawns.

Last month Population: One had a big Winter Event so following that up with an official “Season One” designation by way of Darkest Days and a whole new version of the map is really encouraging for the game’s longevity and content development cycle.

One of the only other notable multiplayer-only VR games with a similar mind toward customization and content over time is Ready at Dawn’s Echo VR, which just announced a $10/mo premium battle pass tier full of cosmetics.

The Population: One Darkest Days event begins this Thursday on January 28th. We should have more details soon.