Population: One Launches Duos Mode For A Limited Time This Week

Population: One is finally getting a duos mode, though it’s in the traditional limited-time fashion.

The VR battle royale shooter launches its Valentine’s-themed Heartbreakers Event from Feb 10 – 22. During this time, you’ll be able to pair up with just one other player as opposed to the usual teams of three. Further details haven’t been confirmed yet but, presumably, the same last man standing rules will still apply, you’ll just be in smaller teams.

Population: One Duos Mode Coming

Population: One is fond of changing up its team sizes for limited-time events, though developer BigBox still insists on keeping the core game to a strictly three-person team experience. For the game’s first anniversary last October it ran a solos event, and it often changes up the dynamics for its War modes, too. You can still customize your games to your liking in private matches, of course.

Heartbreakers is the first big event for Population: One in 2022. Now that BigBox is owned by Meta itself, though, you can expect plenty more updates for the title. That said, the developer put its premium battle pass plan on hiatus in August of last year, and has yet to return to the format, instead favoring free updates. It will be interesting to see if the developer plans to further change how it releases new content for the game this year.

