Population: One Ending Quest 1 Support In October

Those with an original Quest headset will no longer be able to download or play Population: One from October 31, 2022.

Developers BigBox VR announced that Quest 1 support will be dropped from the VR battle royale game at the end of October.

We're building BIG POP1 experiences that'll push the boundaries of multiplayer VR. To focus our efforts on nextgen features and tech, we're ending Quest 1 support on Oct. 31, 2022. Players can continue their progress on other supported devices More info https://t.co/O9bGqLZxUk — POPULATION: ONE (@populationonevr) July 26, 2022

BigBox says it is building “BIG POP1 experiences that will push the boundaries of multiplayer VR,” and dropping Quest 1 support will let the studio “focus [its] efforts on next-gen features and tech.”



While the game will be inaccessible on the original Quest, players will still have access to all the Population: One content associated with their account on other Meta-owned VR platforms, such as Quest 2 and Rift headsets.

Population: One is a cross-buy title, meaning those with a Quest copy also receive free access to the PC VR version for Rift and Quest via Link on the Oculus Store. Those with an original Quest headset and a VR-ready PC will be able to continue playing Population: One on their headset via a wired or wireless Link connection.

Some Quest 1 owners will be eligible for a refund of Population: One, provided they don’t own a Quest 2 headset and contact Customer Support “within 6 months of purchase of Population: One.” Given Population: One launched in 2020, some Quest 1 players will likely be ineligible under those stipulations.

Population: One is the first game we’ve seen rescind support for the original Quest headset after launch. While Resident Evil 4 launched as the first Quest 2-exclusive game in 2021, it is quickly becoming the norm. Many recent and upcoming releases — Cooking Simulator, Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific, The Twilight Zone VR — are all Quest 2 exclusives.