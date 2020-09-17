Population: One – VR Battle Royale Shooter Hits Quest & PC VR This Fall, New Trailer Revealed

After a long time missing in action, battle royale VR shooter, Population: One, launches on Oculus Quest, Quest 2 and PC VR this fall.

Developer BigBoxVR confirmed as much during the Facebook Connect conference today. The game will come to all three platforms with cross-play support, so anyone on a Quest headset will get to play with PC VR players too. A new trailer debuted at the event, which you can see below.

Population: One is a Fortnite-style multiplayer game in which 18 players split into six squads of three go head-to-head on one giant map. You’ll be fighting to be the last team standing, but die once and you’re out of the running. Familiar features like building structures is included, but Population: One also features the ability to climb any surface and glide through the air by stretching your hands out.

Today’s news marks the end of a long silence for the game, which we first covered all the way back in August 2018. The Quest version was confirmed the following July.

We’ve had a chance to try the game on Quest recently and we’ll be bringing you some early impressions in the coming weeks. Sadly there’s no word on a PSVR version at this point in time, but fingers crossed the game makes its way over in the future.

Are you looking forward to Population: One? Let us know in the coming weeks and stay tuned to UploadVR and our YouTube channel for more on the game and all other announcements from Facebook Connect.