Population: One’s All-New Map Revealed, Coming In March

Following on from teases last week, BigBox VR has confirmed that Population: One is getting an all-new map next month.

The map is called Metropolis and goes live on March 17. A tweet confirmed the news after we speculated that last week’s teaser would be for a new section of the existing map and not, in fact, an entirely new area.

Population: One New Map Revealed

🌆 Coming Soon – Our NEW MAP: Metropolis!!🌆 💥Full Battle Royale: ALL in Metropolis

💥Combat Elevated: Chaos high and low!

💥A city labyrinth to endlessly explore & master Launching Mar. 17 @ 12pm PT 👀Daily tours of this massive city next week! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0YoPVvKuG5 — POPULATION: ONE (@populationonevr) February 25, 2022

But the tweet confirms this new map offers a full battle royale mode in the futuristic urban sprawl, where neon-lit cities dominate. The new environment will look to mix things up by adding more verticality and twists and turns to the game.

Metropolis, then, is arguably the biggest change to Population: One since BigBox VR put its premium battle pass plan on hiatus in summer last year after two seasons. Since then, the developer has been pursuing a strategy of free updates and events for the game, bringing in limited-time duos and solos experiences.

There’s still a lot to learn about this coming update, though. Will players still be able to access the original map? Will there be any other new concepts or ideas added into the game at the same time? We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

Will you be heading into Metropolis next month? Let us know in the comments below!