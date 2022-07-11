New Post Malone Immersive Performance Debuts In Horizon Worlds This Week

Another immersive music performance is coming to Horizon Worlds and this time, it’s featuring Post Malone.

‘Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience‘ is part of Meta’s upcoming ‘Horizon Block Party’. The experience will focus on Malone’s titular latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with appearances from The Kit Laroi, Fleet Foxes and Roddy Ricch.

It will be the latest in a string of Meta’s immersive music performances over the last few years, which began in Horizon Venues with artists like Billie Eilish and, most recently, Foo Fighters. This isn’t even the first time Post Malone has appeared in Venues either — that was back in 2019.

With the standalone Venues app now retired, the Post Malone experience will take place inside the Venues section of Horizon Worlds, debuting on July 15. It will be a pre-recorded show, however, Meta says the production was “developed for VR first with set design, practical effects, and camera framing tailored for 180 display.”

It was also captured in 8K, which Meta says will be the highest resolution of any of the immersive music performances on the platform so far.

The pre-recorded show will loop three times, starting from 6pm PT on July 15, and then become available in the Always On room until September 30.

Because the Venues app has been rolled into Horizon Worlds, not everyone will be able to access the Post Malone concert. While the Venues standalone app was available worldwide, Horizon Worlds is only currently available to those in the US, Canada and the UK.

Our most recent experience with a Venues music event, featuring the Foo Fighters, was plagued with connection issues. Here’s hoping there’s less trouble with the Post Malone stream later this week.

You can RSVP to the experience here. There will also be a 2D stream available outside of VR, broadcast simultaneously.