Predicting PSVR 2’s Launch Line-Up – VR Gamescast

Related Posts
- Medusa and Her Lover: PSVR Launch Trailer
https://youtu.be/PGRGwyTVbeA This is the tale of Medusa, cursed to turn all upon whom her gaze…
- Hitman VR Is Gamepad-Only, PSVR Exclusive At Launch
The upcoming VR support for IO Interactive's Hitman 3 looks to be exclusive to PSVR…
- VR Gamescast: Assassin's Creed VR, Cities VR Impressions
Will Assassin's Creed Nexus deliver? Is Cities: VR a worthy city sim? All this and…
UploadVR
UploadVR (UVR Media, LLC) is a news organization focused on the intersection between people and VR/AR. Our distributed team of dedicated journalists cover important software and hardware releases as well as the researchers and developers driving augmented reality and virtual reality into wider use. We strive for fairness, accuracy, and depth in our coverage but we are also advocates for the safe, ethical, and inclusive use of this technology.
Share This
Latest