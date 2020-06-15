Community Download: What Are Your Predictions For Our Summer VR Showcase?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you’re expecting to see during our UploadVR Summer Showcase 2020 tomorrow?
It’s finally (almost) time: The UploadVR Summer Showcase 2020 is happening on June 16th, 2020! Starting at 8:30AM PT with the pre-show (the full proper showcase is at 9AM PT) we will start unveiling a litany of brand new VR game trailers, announcements, reveals, and more. There’s a lot to celebrate from VR and a lot to look forward to.
TOMORROW. VR GETS ITS TURN. #UVRSHOWCASE 9AM PT.https://t.co/2FJ4FJNuDi pic.twitter.com/qIkfkRwVb4
— UploadVR (@UploadVR) June 15, 2020
Set the reminder on YouTube right here!
For a recap on what we’ve already teased, take a look:
- An update on The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- New content from Owlchemy Labs
- Your latest look at Low-Fi
- The Panther VR release date
- The reveal of social VR experience Play Bunker
- An exclusive look at Area Man Lives
- Cloudhead Games outlines Pistol Whip’s 2020 Roadmap
- A new look at Traffic Jams
- The first gameplay of Resolution Games’ Blaston
- New gameplay from Cosmophobia
- The first gameplay of Solaris: Offworld Combat
- A new trailer for Vertigo Remastered
- A fresh look at Lonn
- Exclusive early development footage of Wratih: The Oblivion – Afterlife
What do you think we’ll have in store for the showcase? Give us your realistic expectations and then also give us your longshot predictions that would just make your entire year better. Let us know down in the comments below!
Check out every trailer, article, announcement, interview, and more from the UploadVR Showcase right here.