Community Download: What Are Your Predictions For Our Summer VR Showcase?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you’re expecting to see during our UploadVR Summer Showcase 2020 tomorrow?

It’s finally (almost) time: The UploadVR Summer Showcase 2020 is happening on June 16th, 2020! Starting at 8:30AM PT with the pre-show (the full proper showcase is at 9AM PT) we will start unveiling a litany of brand new VR game trailers, announcements, reveals, and more. There’s a lot to celebrate from VR and a lot to look forward to.

Set the reminder on YouTube right here!

For a recap on what we’ve already teased, take a look:

What do you think we’ll have in store for the showcase? Give us your realistic expectations and then also give us your longshot predictions that would just make your entire year better. Let us know down in the comments below!

Check out every trailer, article, announcement, interview, and more from the UploadVR Showcase right here.