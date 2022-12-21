Primal Hunt Roars Onto Quest And Pico Next Month

Primal Hunt, a brutal retro-futuristic action game from Phaser Lock Interactive, releases on Meta Quest and Pico next month.

Set across prehistoric biomes, Primal Hunt calls itself a “first-of-its-kind” VR hunting game, featuring 24 different dinosaurs and creatures. Between Raptors, Triceratops, and a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex, targets become increasingly deadly as you progress, armed with cybernetic implants like machine guns and rocket launchers. Success requires utilizing stealth and tracking skills to corner your prey, and Phaser Lock promises a wide range of weapons and armor customization.

It’s a bloody affair, though. As evidenced in the trailer, failure can see your character visibly ripped to shreds, gored, and eaten alive, while dinosaurs are noticeably bloodied as the fight continues. You can watch the Red-Band trailer below.

Primal Hunt also reunites staff from Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, the 1997 FPS by Acclaim Studios. “There is definitely some inspiration from Turok,” confirms game director Jools Watsham in a prepared statement. “Primal Hunt is less of a run-and-gun shooter and more focused on the hunt, stealth, and tracking down of the dinosaurs. Players will need to be very strategic, knowing their surroundings, and choosing the right arrow or trap for that situation. You can’t just run up to a T-rex with arrows blazing; he will tear you apart!”

You can check out the full outline below:

You are invited to the greatest Hunt in history! Journey through prehistoric biomes, tracking down and going one-on-one with the most dangerous creatures to have ever walked the earth, DINOSAURS. Face the ferocity of a pack of Raptors, the strength, and power of an eight-ton Triceratops, or the terror of a 30-ft Tyrannosaurus Rex. With an arsenal of high-tech weapons and armor at your disposal, you are poised to become the ultimate hunter…if you can survive.

Primal Hunt arrives on Meta Quest 2 and the Pico platform on January 19, 2023 for $29.99.