Prince Of Persia: The Dagger Of Time VR Trailer Teases Arcade Experience

Ubisoft has another look at its upcoming VR arcade game, Prince Of Persia: The Dagger Of Time, this week.

A new live-action trailer for the experience just debuted and, while it doesn’t show any direct gameplay, it does give us some hints about gameplay mechanics. We can see four people exploring a location that would be right at home in the iconic gaming series.

But, when a crumbling pillar threatens to crush one player, another is able to pause time to save them. They do this using a dagger. That’d probably be the Dagger of Time, then.

Suffice to say some people are disappointed to see the long awaited return of the Prince of Persia series in VR, not to mention VR arcades. But Ubisoft’s location-based efforts have actually been pretty solid in the past; we were fond of each of the Assassin’s Creed VR games that company’s put out in the past.

The Dagger Of Time, meanwhile, takes place during the classic PS2-era Prince of Persia trilogy. Ubisoft has revealed a bunch of locations you’ll be able to find the game on its official website though, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, it’s not clear exactly when we’ll be able to jump back into VR arcades with confidence.

This is just one VR project we’re looking forward to from Ubisoft right now, though. The company is also working on another VR arcade experience with Zero Latency and confirmed to us earlier this year that it’s working on a new AAA VR game. Rumors suggest that this could be a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise.