Prison Boss VR Comes To Oculus Quest In December

Prison Boss VR is bringing its Job Simulator-in-jail gameplay to Oculus Quest on December 3.

The game originally released in 2017 for PC VR with “very positive” reviews after more than three years on the market. The port to Oculus Quest and Quest 2 is expected to sell for $19.99 with developer Trebuchet pitching the game as letting you craft a series of items like “cigarettes, alcohol and cookies for other inmates while avoiding being caught by the warden! Customize your cell as your reputation grows! Earn cash until you can’t store it anymore and become the Prison Boss!” Sounds charming!

“Prison Boss is a title that was really built for VR with the idea of the jail cell scaling with your VR space,” Vincent Brunet-Dupont, CEO of Trebuchet, said in a prepared statement. “I’d even go as far as saying that having it come to the Quest with its untethered headset makes it the ultimate VR contraband simulator available on the market.”

Check out the trailer:

Prison Boss VR

David liked the game when he reviewed it in 2017, writing that it is “a breath of fresh air. In a market that’s over-saturated with shooters, and blood, and gore, and zombies, it’s nice to experience something with a much more light-hearted and whimsical tone. Fans of Job Simulator and tycoon-style games will find a lot to love here and far more content than expected, but what it gains in breadth it sacrifices in depth. Even still, this is a VR game we’d happily return to as a reward for good behavior.”

We’ll of course have to wait and see how Prison Boss VR [official website] made the jump to the portable Oculus Quest and the new Quest 2. Lets us know in the comments if you’ve been looking forward to this one.