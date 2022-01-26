Related Posts
- Project Cambria: Everything We Know About Meta's Next Headset
What can we expect from Meta's next headset? Here's everything we know about Project Cambria…
- Project Cambria 3D Model Formed From Texture Leak
A 3D model made of leaked textures gives us a *bit* of a closer look…
- Sairento Dev Teases New VR Horror Combat Project
Sairento VR follow-up Project Hellsweeper has its first footage.
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
