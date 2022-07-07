Meta’s Project Cambria To Be Called Quest Pro, Finding Reveals

Meta’s upcoming high end headset will be called Quest Pro, a code finding reveals.

Project Cambria is the public codename for Meta’s next headset, announced at Connect 2021. It will be sold alongside Quest 2 with a price tag “significantly” higher than $800, aimed at remote workers and mixed reality early adopters. In October Meta confirmed it had already sent development kits out.

Project Cambria doesn’t yet have an official product name, but dataminer Steve Moser recently found the string “Pair Meta Quest Pro right controller” in a new update to the Oculus iPhone app and shared this finding with Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s article also claims Quest Pro will have “far better graphics processing and power” than Quest 2.

Quest Pro looks to have a more balanced design than Quest 2 with a slimmer visor, achieved through the use of pancake lenses instead of fresnel lenses. It has higher resolution cameras with color and a depth sensor for mixed reality, as well as built-in face and eye tracking to drive avatars in social experiences like Workrooms.

In April, a prominent supply chain analyst claimed Quest Pro will have dual 2160×2160 Mini-LED LCD panels, up from the less than 1832×1920 pixels per eye of Quest 2. Import logs for apparent development kits suggest it will have 12 GB RAM, up from Quest 2’s 6 GB.

In a company wide memo sent last week, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said Meta is “laser-focused on the successful launch of Cambria” this year.