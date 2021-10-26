Project Terminus Brings Co-Op Survival Horror To Oculus Quest And Rift This Week

Project Terminus, a promising VR horror adventure we first tested out over a year ago, gets an official Oculus Quest and Rift stores release this week.

The game, from CVR, arrives on both headsets on October 28 with both cross-buy and crossplay support. You can check out a trailer for the experience below. This is billed as the first act of what the developer intends to become a series of titles.

Project Terminus Release Date Revealed

In Project Terminus, Paris has fallen to what looks like a zombie invasion. In the game’s campaign mode, up to four players will explore the city’s darkened metro system, surviving against hordes of the undead. You can also play by yourself. When we played a demo for the game in January last year, we were impressed with the interaction system, which delivered fun melee combat and explorable environments. We’ll be interested to see how the project has expanded since that time. Check out our gameplay from the demo below.

CVR says the campaign itself will last “multiple hours” but there’s also an arcade mode with smaller levels and wave-based survival objectives.

There’s plenty of spooky treats in store for VR fans this Halloween. Resident Evil 4 VR released on Quest this week and a frankly absurd number of games are getting Halloween updates too. What are you going to be diving into? Let us know in the comments below!