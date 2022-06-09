Propagation: Paradise Hotel Confirmed For Quest 2 Later This Year

Propagation: Paradise Hotel is now confirmed for release on Meta Quest 2 later this year.

This game is sequel to VR horror game, Propagation VR, developed by Wanadev, the studio behind rhythm game Ragnarok. While Paradise Hotel was announced last December and we got our first look at gameplay a few weeks ago, we had yet to hear any confirmed platforms besides the vague indication of “all major VR platforms.”

Propagation: Paradise Hotel Coming To Quest 2

However, in a developer Q&A that debuted today in our Upload VR Showcase, Wanadev confirmed a Quest 2 release for Paradise Hotel, without mentioning any other specific platforms just yet.

They also answered some more questions submitted by fans, revealing a bit more about the game. In terms of weapons, options will be limited. “We really want the handling of objects to be the heart of the gameplay. Among these objects, there will be weapons of course, but ones that we have carefully selected and that will be in a limited number – a gun and a shotgun. But anyway, running away or hiding may sometimes be wiser.”

Likewise, a question about boss encounters was answered with a coy wink, while co-op multiplayer support was also ruled out of the equation. “To focus on the universe, the story, the progress and the control of the events, we decided to develop this game as a solo experience. You will only count on yourself to get out of Paradise Hotel.”

You can check out the full Q&A in the video embedded above. Will you be checking in to Paradise Hotel later this year? Let us know what you think in the comments.