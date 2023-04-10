Propagation: Paradise Hotel Gets May Release Date & New Cinematic Trailer

Propagation: Paradise Hotel will release May 4 for Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Developers WanadevStudio unveiled the date alongside a new cinematic trailer, embedded below.

We first heard about the survival horror game over a year ago, announced as a sequel to Propagation VR at the Upload VR Showcase in December 2021. We got our first look at gameplay in the middle of last year, with the game initially set for release on Quest 2 in late 2022.

Obviously 2022 came and went without any further sign of Propagation’s release, but now we have a new date and confirmation of further release platforms. It’s set to launch on Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam on May 4 – a date which is creeping up on us faster than the game’s zombies.

While the new trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay, it does set up the game’s premise and some narrative threads. There’s a spooky tone, with the focus on a character named Emily who will be searching the zombie-ridden hotel for her twin sister Ashley.

In the absence of gameplay footage, an update from Wanadev on the Steam page does give a bit more info on what to expect:

The player will have to explore every corner of the Hotel, especially the darkest ones, in order to gather resources, key items and solve some puzzles. Sometimes it won’t be possible to run, you will have to confront and survive terrifying encounters. This is why every resource has to be used wisely. Don’t say we didn’t tell you.

Sounds interesting – we’re looking forward to creeping around the hotel next month when the game launches on May 4.