ProTubeVR Announces Haptic Module For VR Rifle Stock

ProTubeVR announced a new haptic module this week, designed to be used with its MagTube Rifle frame, to provide more immersive VR shooter experiences using haptic feedback for recoil and other realistic gun effects.

The haptic module, dubbed the ForceTube Scout Haptic Module, is compatible with both Quest and PC VR platforms. The accessory “simulates the vibration of the firearm and the impact on your shoulder,” pitched as adding realistic recoil and haptic effects for shooters. It is said to ship with native support for titles like Sniper Elite VR, Onward, Pavlov, Contractors, Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and more.

The accessory is available for pre-order now as a standalone unit for a regular price of €249. However, this doesn’t include the rifle frame, which is needed to attach the haptic module and your controllers.

For the full kit, you can pre-order a bundle that includes the stock itself, the haptic module and two grips to mount your controllers onto the stock. The bundle can be configured to include the appropriate grips for almost any VR headset — there’s options for most PC VR headsets, PSVR Move controllers and all generations of Oculus Touch controllers, to name a few.

For the bundle that includes the stock, haptic module and Quest 2 controller grips, the total pre-order price comes to around €311, depending on options.

You can find out more and pre-order the ProTubeVR haptic module here. The expected ship date for pre-orders is “around 2 months from the day you place the order,” with shipments sent out on a first-come, first-served basis on order date.