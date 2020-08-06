Report: Next PS5 Reveal Coming This Month, DualSense Has Updatable Software

We might be learning more about Sony’s next VR compatible console, the PS5, later this month.

Bloomberg cites “an official at the PlayStation unit” in saying that the next PS5 announcement is “tentatively” scheduled for this month. Sony will host a State Of Play broadcast later today to announce new games for PS4 and PSVR, but has already warned that there won’t be any big PS5 updates during the show.

A PS5 announcement, meanwhile, doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll be getting another big showcase like Sony’s Future Of Gaming reveal show in June. That said, PS5 is due out this holiday season and there’s still a heck of a lot to learn about the console. We still don’t know its exact launch date or its price, for example.

Meanwhile the official PlayStation page for the PS5’s DualSense controller confirms that the device has updatable software. This is a new concept for a PlayStation ecosystem, but you can already see it in other VR compatible setups – both the Oculus Touch and Valve Index controllers require updates from time-to-time, for example. It’s more used to keep compatibility in line than it is, say, to add exciting new features, though.

We know PS5 will support the original PSVR and, earlier this week, Sony announced that practically all existing PSVR peripherals will connect to the console for backwards compatibility, too. What we don’t know is what the future of PSVR on PS5 looks like, but reports have suggested Sony is making a follow-up headset and, presumably, we’d be playing at least some games on it with the DualSense controller. We’re hoping to see new motion controllers too, though. Here’s everything we know about PSVR 2 at this point in time.

We’ll be watching the State Of Play later today for all the updates on PSVR content. What do you think this month’s PS5 announcement could be? Let us know in the comments below!