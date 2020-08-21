PS5 Delay Not Happening, Sony Marketing Exec Assures

The recent relative silence around Sony’s PlayStation 5 has proved frustrating for some fans. But if you were worried about issues ahead then fear not; a PS5 delay isn’t on the cards.

Eric Lempel, SVP and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said as much in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz this week. Speaking about PS5’s new TV spot and the challenges of launching a console in the midst of a pandemic, Lempel reassured that a PS5 delay wasn’t happening.

“The nice thing is that we’re pulling it together,” Lempel said. “We will launch this year — that will happen — and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.”

PS5’s holiday 2020 launch window has been in place since last year, but as we approach that timeframe we still don’t have any word on specifics or pricing. Sony revealed the console and an initial line-up of games in June, but has been pretty quiet since.

Whenever PS5 launches, we do know that the console supports the current PSVR headset. Users will need an adaptor to plug their old PlayStation Cameras into the back of the device, but Sony says it will ship that out for free, and all current controllers for the kit will be supported when playing backwards compatible PS4 VR games.

The question remains, however, if new PS5 games can support the device. Hitman 3 is releasing on PS4 and PS5 in January and the game supports PSVR, but developer IO Interactive hasn’t yet specified on what consoles support will be available on, for example. We’re also expecting Sony to release a full successor to PSVR at some point, but not this year.

Are you happy a PS5 delay isn’t happening? Will you be getting the console at launch? Let us know in the comments below!