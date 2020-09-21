PS5 ‘Game Boost’ Will Improve Frame Rates For PS4 And PSVR Games

A new feature called ‘Game Boost’ listed on the PlayStation 5 website promises an improved experience when playing select PS4 and PSVR games on PS5.

The feature has popped up on the main PlayStation 5 landing page, towards the bottom. The site says that Game Boost will let you “enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in select PS4 and PS VR games” on PS5.

That’s great news for PSVR users who want to carry their library over to the next-generation — not only is the hardware compatible, but games should run a lot smoother, perhaps even faster, than on PS4 consoles. It’s worth noting that the text does say ‘select’ titles and doesn’t guarantee 100% compatibility across all games just yet though.

Playing PSVR games on the PS5 should hopefully also improve loading times, given the console’s new SSD that boasts little-to-no loading times on next-generation games. Titles like Iron Man VR, which were notoriously slow to load on PS4, will hopefully boot up much faster when played on a PS5.

There’s also a new paragraph in the same section about PSVR integration — there’s no strictly new info here, but just confirmation once again that “supported” PSVR titles will work on the PS5. It reiterates that your existing PSVR headset will be compatible, alongside the PS4-era PlayStation Camera and a new adapter, which will be provided for free. Sony says details on how to claim an adapter “will be shared on PlayStation.com when available.” There’s still no word on whether the newer PlayStation Camera, sold separately for PS5, will work with PSVR hardware.

The PS5 launches November 12 for $499 and $399 — pre-orders are open now. If you’re looking for more PSVR news, here’s everything we know about Sony’s unannounced new headset.