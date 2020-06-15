Sony Says It’s Focusing On The ‘Value Equation’ For PS5

We don’t yet know the price of Sony’s next-generation console, the PS5, but PlayStation chief executive Jim Ryan says the company is focusing on getting the “value equation” right.

Ryan said as much in an interview with the BBC following the PS5 reveal event last week. “Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses,” Ryan responded when asked if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic posed trouble for the device. “But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasize value as opposed to price.”

Continuing on, Ryan explained that the company wanted to make sure “that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games – the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games – makes this something that our community aspires towards.”

These comments may suggest that PS5’s launch price will be high; perhaps even more than the $399 price tag PS4 had attached to it in 2013. Obviously, whatever price Sony goes with will have a knock-on effect for PSVR users.

Rumors earlier in the year claimed that Sony was struggling with keeping the PS5 price down. We’ve also heard that the company is only planning a limited launch for the console this year. Still, with PS5 set to launch this holiday season, we’ll be sure to hear the price in the coming months.

Last week also saw Ryan reconfirm that PS5 supports the current PSVR headset, though no news on a potential successor yet. For more on than, check out everything we know about PSVR 2 so far.