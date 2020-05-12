PlayStation Job Listings Says PS5 Launches In October

Sony itself might have just leaked PS5’s release window; an official job listing says it’s coming in October.

The listing, flagged by Twitter news account, Nibel, is in Japanese. Based on a Google translation, it’s for a role in procuring components for manufacturing. Specifically, the role is concerned with the PS5 which, the listing states, is “scheduled to be released in October 2020.”

Oops.

Now before anyone gets there hopes up there’s a good chance that this is just a tentative statement and that Sony will soon remove that phrasing from the role. But the company already said that PS5 would launch in the holiday 2020 season so October is a very possible launch month, even if it’s a little earlier than we were expecting and we still don’t know if complications with COVID-19 could push the launch at all. For now, Sony still says that won’t be the case.

We do know that PS5 will support the original PSVR and that it supports the “vast majority” of PS4 games, so it’s likely you’ll be able to play lots of your favorite PSVR titles on the new console. We’re also expecting Sony to release a brand new VR headset for the console at some point down the road, but don’t expect that to be this year.

What do you think? Is PS5 really coming this October? Or do you think the wait will be a little longer? Let us know in the comments below! In the meantime, you can keep up-to-date with everything we know about PSVR 2 right here.