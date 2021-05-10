PS5 Shortages Might Continue Into VR Headset Launch – Report

Shortages of Sony’s new PS5 console may continue into the launch window of the company’s next VR headset, a recent report suggests.

Bloomberg today reported that Sony warned analysts that PS5’s supply shortage will run well into 2022. The article cites “several people” that attended an analyst briefing, in which Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki reportedly claimed that supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand in 2022.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Totoki is quoted as saying.

Like many other electronics, PS5 has struggled with a global shortage of semiconductor components over the past half-year and has remained consistently out of stock since its launch last November. Many hoped these issues might be resolved sometime in 2021. If the issue does persist, though, it’s very possible the console shortage could extend into the launch of the new PS5 VR headset, which is confirmed not to be arriving in 2021. That said, Sony hasn’t explicitly confirmed the device will launch in 2022 either.

If that is the case, though, these issues could affect the launch of the new VR headset, though there will be plenty of existing PS5 owners to market to instead. The console had sold 7.8 million units by the end of April and Sony plans to sell at least 14.8 million consoles by the end of the fiscal year. The original PSVR headset sold 5 million units in just over three years. You can read up on everything we know about PSVR 2 right here.

