Confirmed: First PS5 Showcase Coming On June 4th

The news you’ve been waiting for is here; the very first PS5 showcase takes place on June 4th.

Sony just confirmed as much on the PlayStation Blog. A digital showcase (like ours!) will be going live at 1pm PT on June 4th. That’s just a day after the initial reports that suggested the event would be on June 3rd.

Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, clarified that the event will be focused on “the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.”

Expect a lot of information; the showcase will run for over an hour. “A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

PS5 is confirmed to be supporting the original PSVR headset and features backwards compatibility with the ‘majority’ of PS4 titles. We also know Sony is prototyping a potential successor to the device to run on PS5. But don’t expect any PSVR 2 announcements in next week’s showcase; Sony says the headset isn’t likely to launch this year. You can catch up with everything we know about PSVR 2 right here.

Still, it’ll be an exciting first glimpse at the console that will be powering a new generation of VR. We’ll be tuning in for sure. What do you want to see?