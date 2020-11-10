PlayStation VP Would Like PS5 To Have ‘Suitable VR Experiece’

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Hideaki Nishino has fuelled more speculation about the possibility of a PSVR 2 headset.

Speaking to Japanese publication AV Watch, Nishino, who serves as the company’s Vice President of Platform Planning & Management, said that he would “like to expect” that PS5 has a VR experience “suitable” to the new console. These comments came in reply to a question about PS5’s limited support for the original PSVR headset, which can only run backwards compatible titles and not new PS5 games.

New PS5 VR Hints

“I would like to expect PS5 to have a VR experience suitable for PS5,” Nishino said (via Google Translate). “I can’t comment any further, but I’d like to expect it.” The article notes that Nishino added a laugh in at the end of that answer, so make of that what you will.

It’s vague, but Nishino’s comments could well be hinting at the possibility of a second PSVR headset on PS5. We’ve seen plenty of patents and research videos suggesting Sony is indeed working on a second headset, though comments from SIE CEO Jim Ryan just a few weeks ago called into question if and when such a device might see release. We also know that cross-generation games with PSVR support on PS4 like Hitman 3 and No Man’s Sky don’t support VR in the PS5 versions.

Still, yesterday we discovered that old PSVR games running on PS5 can see improvements in performance provided they have unlocked framerates and dynamic resolution, so it’s very possible we could be enjoying improved original PSVR games until a potential PSVR 2 gets here.

Do you think we’ll see a PSVR 2? If so, when? Let us know in the comments below!