PS5’s Price Might Not Have Been Decided On Just Yet

We still haven’t seen Sony’s next console officially announced but, despite launching later this year, PS5’s price might not have even been decided on just yet.

Sony’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, suggested as much during the company’s third quarter earnings call on Tuesday. VGC reports that Totoki said it was “very difficult” to talk pricing right now because of competition (as in, Microsoft’s Xbox One Series X).

PS5’s Price Undecided

“What is not very clear or visible is because we are competing in the space, so it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time,” Totoki said (as translated by VGC), “and depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay.”

It certainly sounds as if PS5’s price isn’t set in stone, then. Still, we’re not expecting the console to be cheap.

It’s not the only thing we’re waiting to learn about PS5. Sony says some of the consoles biggest differences to its predecessor still haven’t been revealed. In fact, we haven’t even seen what the console looks like yet, though we do know it will support the original PSVR headset.

But PS5’s price is important, as it will contribute to the all-in cost of getting into Sony’s unannounced new VR headset. We know the company is working on a follow-up to PSVR, but we have no idea what fans should expect to pay for it. That said, it wouldn’t surprise us to see an all-in cost north of $600. Would that be worth it to you, or would the $400 price tag on an Oculus Quest be a better deal?

We’ll continue to follow the road to PSVR 2 and PS5 right here, so keep an eye out. What are you hoping PS5’s price will be? Let us know in the comments below!