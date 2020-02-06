PSVR 2: Everything We Know About Sony’s Unannounced Headset

PSVR 2 – it’s the question on everyone’s minds. When will we see Sony’s next headset? What new features will it include? Will it ever actually release?

There’s still a lot to learn about Sony’s future plans for VR in a crucial year for PlayStation itself. As PS5 ramps up for release, we find ourselves endlessly speculating about what VR will look like on the new console. We do know a few things about the possibility of PSVR 2, though, all of which we’ve rounded up for you in one handy article below.

It Will Run On PS5, Which Is Out This Year

This one’s a bit of a no brainer but, just in case you didn’t know; PSVR 2 will be released for PS5. Sony’s next-generation console has been confirmed, if not officially revealed. PS5 is coming out this holiday season, we’re just waiting for Sony to tell us more about it. For now, we know it boasts a solid state drive (SSD) to combat load times and supports PS4 backwards compatibility.

PS5 did recently get a new website, though it doesn’t tell us much.

It goes without saying that, if a new PSVR headset is going to be released, it’ll come out on PS5. The headset would need to take advantage of the console’s improved horsepower. PS4 was able to deliver some amazing VR experiences, but it was no secret that it couldn’t measure up to games pushing the limits of the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index. The added processing power of the PS5 should go a long way to improving the PSVR experience.

Sony Is Researching Next Generation Headsets

Perhaps the most important point to stress here; we know for fact Sony is researching the device that could become PSVR 2. In mid-2019, Sony’s Vice President of R&D, Dominic Mallinson gave a talk outlining what to expect from the next generation of VR headsets.

He outlined devices that boast ‘roughly double’ the pixel count of then-current headsets (PSVR, Rift, Vive) and support for high dynamic range, which brings a wider array of colors to the screen. Plus Mallinson pointed towards a wider, 120 degree field of view to see more of the virtual world, and optional wireless support. There might even be eye-tracking included.

Not to mention that there’s been a steady stream of revealing patents for a potential PSVR 2 over the past few years. We’ve seen fillings for new tracking tech, systems for local multiplayer VR and more. Beyond that, we don’t know exactly what stage Sony is at with developing PSVR 2.

…But It Probably Won’t Be Out This Year

Shortly after his talk, Mallinson stressed that any possible to successor to PSVR probably wouldn’t arrive alongside PS5. ” “There’s no reason for us to coincide it with a new console,” he explained. “From the point of view of the consumer, to be bombarded with many many things — oh, you have to buy this, you have to buy that — is a message that we don’t want to send.”

Given that PS5 is out at the end of the year, that likely means we won’t see PSVR 2 until 2021 at the very earliest. Better dig in; it’s going to be a long wait.

In The Meantime, PS5 Supports PSVR

Not only is PS5 backwards compatible, but we know the console will support the original PSVR, too. That means you’ll be able to play original PSVR games on the headset. We’re also hoping that PSVR developers will be able to update their titles with PS5-specific features, perhaps improving the visuals and performance of existing games, but such support hasn’t been confirmed.

Expect Some Controller Updates

PlayStation Move troubles are one of PSVR’s biggest problems. They don’t have analogue sticks and it’s easy to move your arms out of view of the camera unless you have a hugely optimised setup.

Thankfully, we’re expecting this situation to improve on PSVR 2. Lots of Sony patents have suggested the company might be looking into new Move controllers. One specifically mentions some interesting haptic technologies and trigger resistance. These features are actually being applied in the new DualShock controller for PS5, so we’re hopeful to see them in new motion controllers too.

What’s your take on PSVR 2? Are you looking forward to the headset? Let us know in the comments below!