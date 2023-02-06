PSVR 2 Is 7% Lighter Than The Original Despite New Features

PSVR 2 is 7% lighter than the original PSVR, despite utilizing new headset technology like haptic feedback and eye-tracking.

With just over two weeks until PSVR 2 launches, Sony released a new FAQ today that seeks to address any outstanding questions about the upcoming VR headset. While much of the included information was already known, such as how PSVR 2 isn’t backward compatible with PSVR games, this FAQ did reveal the new headset is lighter than its predecessor.

Sony revealed that PSVR 2 weighs 560 grams, excluding cables, while PSVR 1 is slightly heavier at 600 grams. It’s slightly surprising considering PSVR 2 includes a range of new features within the headset itself. Compared to its predecessor, PSVR 2 includes four embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking, eye-tracking, and haptic feedback.

From in-depth details about the hardware, games, broadcasting and more, here’s everything you need to know about PS VR2 in one place: https://t.co/ECmptOVQMT pic.twitter.com/meW99lS1Ov — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 6, 2023

Elsewhere in the FAQ, Sony also revealed there’s “currently more than 100 titles in development” for PSVR 2. Initially games will only be available digitally, effectively ruling out a physical copy at launch for Horizon Call of the Mountain. However, the FAQ states that disc releases “may be available at a future date” for select titles, and Perp Games is already planning this for Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition and Song in the Smoke: Rekindled.

PSVR 2 arrives on February 22, 2023 for $550, and we’ve got the full list of confirmed PSVR 2 launch games. If you’re interested in how it stacks up against Meta Quest 2, take a look at our full Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 specs comparison, which also includes the Meta Quest Pro.