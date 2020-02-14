Report: Sony Still Planning To Release PSVR 2 After PS5 Launch

A recent report from Bloomberg may reaffirm Sony’s previous hints that a possible PSVR 2 headset would launch after the release of PS5 this holiday season.

The report cites “people with knowledge of the matter” in saying that Sony plans to release ” a new version of the PlayStation VR virtual-reality headset, tentatively scheduled after the PlayStation 5 goes on sale”.

PSVR 2 Launching Later?

This isn’t too surprising given previous comments from Sony staff. Back in May 2019, PlayStation’s Head of R&D, Dominic Mallinson stated that there was “no reason” for a new headset to launch alongside PS5.

“From the point of view of the consumer, to be bombarded with many many things — oh, you have to buy this, you have to buy that — is a message that we don’t want to send,” Malinson said. “In some ways, it’s good to have a little breathing space between those things.”

Given PS5 is releasing in the holiday season, that would mean PSVR 2 wouldn’t be launching until 2021 at the very earliest. We do know, however, that the new console will also support the original PSVR in the meantime, and plays old PS4 games.

Elsewhere in its report Bloomberg claims that Sony is struggling to lock down the price of the PS5 due to a scarcity of DRAM and NAND flash memory parts. The current manufacturing cost of the console, according to the report, is $450 per unit.

If true, that puts the company in a tight spot trying to balance the console’s retail price; does it commit to making a loss in order to match price with Microsoft’s next Xbox consoles? Or does it price the PS5 higher than the PS4’s launch price and risk alienating early adopters? For now, we know that the company is considering the Xbox One Series X’s price in deciding its own.

