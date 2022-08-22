PlayStation VR2 Releases ‘Early 2023’

PlayStation VR 2 will release in early 2023.

Official Sony social accounts announced the launch window on Monday, confirming earlier indications and analyst reports suggesting Sony’s next generation PS5-powered VR headset wouldn’t see release in 2022.

While PSVR buyers have been able to use an adapter to get the original system running on PlayStation 5, PSVR 2 promises to take full advantage of new technologies as well as PS5’s increased horsepower. The next-gen system features much higher resolution displays with high dynamic range, wider field of view lenses, eye tracking, and new controllers with precise haptic feedback – dramatic upgrades over the original PSVR system which launched in 2016 for PlayStation 4.

While the original PSVR required the PlayStation Camera for tracking and a breakout box with an array of cables, PSVR 2 features onboard cameras for inside-out tracking and connects via a single USB-C cable.

