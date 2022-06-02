PlayStation Blog Post Hints PSVR 2 May Be Releasing In 2023

PSVR 2 may be launching in 2023, a PlayStation Blog post suggests.

A new post for the reveal of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2, which is coming to both PSVR and PSVR 2, includes the sentence: “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is currently set to come to PSVR in late 2022 and PS VR2 in 2023.”

Now why would the game come to PSVR 1 this year and PSVR 2 next year? It’s far from confirmation, but this seems like the most obvious hint yet that PSVR 2 may launch in 2023 and not this year. We also didn’t get any mention of a price for the kit. Sony revealed several new titles for the device during the event, including a closer look at its flagship title, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Just as the original PSVR connected to PS4, PSVR 2 connects to PS5 to run VR games. This time around, though, the device uses just a single cable to hook up to the console. The kit also includes an OLED display system that offers 2000×2040 resolution per eye with HDR support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

There’s been plenty of speculation about exactly when Sony might release its new headset. The ongoing semiconductor shortage, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been hampering the supply of electronics across the globe. The PS5 itself is no exception – sales have fallen behind those of the PS4 in the same timeframe.

That will have likely made it hard for Sony to judge when to release a peripheral that itself relies on the install base of the PS5. Not to mention that PSVR 2 manufacturing will likely face its own restraints.

PSVR 2 was first confirmed in early 2021, but we didn’t see the headset itself until 2022.